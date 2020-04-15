Search

Norfolk care home to share in gloves grant from Historic England

PUBLISHED: 15:19 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 15 April 2020

Halsey House, the Royal British Legion care home in Cromer. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

A Cromer care home will get a share of 5,000 pairs of disposable gloves donated by Historic England.

The heritage agency’s archive department has given the gloves to six Royal British Legion care homes including Halsey House in Cromer amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A spokeswoman for Historic England said: “We’re glad to be able to pitch in and help in a small way during these unprecedented and challenging times.”

The gloves would normally be used in a wide range of archival and conservation work, such as handling delicate historical materials and photographs.

Historic England’s investigative science team has also donated 1,000 pairs of gloves to the NHS.

It comes as the government has faced increasing pressure over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, and how residents and staff at care homes are being protected.

Halsey House, in Norwich Road, is home to about 75 people from the armed forces community and their families.

