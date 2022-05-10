News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Outdoor activity centre bids to open caving system

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:18 PM May 10, 2022
Twelve-year-old Zach Dunne tries out the high ropes at Hilltop Outdoor Centre's 30th birthday celebr

File picture: Twelve-year-old Zach Dunne tries out the high ropes at Hilltop Outdoor Centre's 30th birthday celebrations in 2019. - Credit: Archant

An outdoor education centre in north Norfolk is hoping to add a caving system to its list of attractions.

Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre has submitted plans to install a ground-level network of tunnels and caverns, stalagmites and stalactites, at its site at Old Wood in Sheringham.

The facility would be used by primary school children.

Nine-year-old Freya Merryweather has a go at a crate stacking challenge at Hilltop Outdoor Centre's

File picture: Nine-year-old Freya Merryweather has a go at a crate stacking challenge at Hilltop Outdoor Centre's 30th birthday celebrations in 2019. - Credit: Archant

A document supporting the application states that the interior surface is "finished to feel like a real cave".

Installation will take one day and access will be via existing roads and tracks.

Hilltop, which provides residential trips to school groups from all over the country, already boasts a zip wire, archery area, climbing maze, giant swing and 16-metre high 'air jump' tower.

Former PE teacher Martin Read, who founded Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre on the site of Sheringham

Former PE teacher Martin Read, who founded Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre on the site of Sheringham Zoo in 1989. - Credit: Archant

It opened in 1989 on the site of Sheringham zoo after PE teacher Martin Read noticed the positive impact that learning outdoors had on children.

A decision on the bid is expected by July 1.



