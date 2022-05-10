Outdoor activity centre bids to open caving system
- Credit: Archant
An outdoor education centre in north Norfolk is hoping to add a caving system to its list of attractions.
Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre has submitted plans to install a ground-level network of tunnels and caverns, stalagmites and stalactites, at its site at Old Wood in Sheringham.
The facility would be used by primary school children.
A document supporting the application states that the interior surface is "finished to feel like a real cave".
Installation will take one day and access will be via existing roads and tracks.
Hilltop, which provides residential trips to school groups from all over the country, already boasts a zip wire, archery area, climbing maze, giant swing and 16-metre high 'air jump' tower.
It opened in 1989 on the site of Sheringham zoo after PE teacher Martin Read noticed the positive impact that learning outdoors had on children.
A decision on the bid is expected by July 1.
