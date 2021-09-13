News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Residents reminded to vote for 'No Cold Calling Zones'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:59 PM September 13, 2021   
Hillside and Mill Road Cromer

Residents of Hillside and Mill Road in Cromer are being reminded to vote on designating their neighbouhoods 'No Cold Calling Zones'. - Credit: Google

A pair of Cromer neighbourhoods are being reminded to vote on designating their areas 'No Cold Calling Zones'.

Residents of Mill Road and Hillside have already or will shortly receive a reminder and voting slip, issued by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, which needs to be returned by the end of September.

Tim Adams, a Cromer town, district and county councillor, said: "Two years ago, the council received two specific bursts of complaints related to unscrupulous selling and persistent charity selling activities."

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division.

Tim Adams, a Cromer town, district and county councillor, hopes that residents support designating their areas 'No Cold Calling Zones'. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

While the council needs to receive feedback from 75pc of households, less than 50pc have so far responded.

Mr Adams said: "If you have received this and want the designation to occur, please do respond as the county council will be unable to make the designation unless there is a significant increase in the number of votes in favour."












