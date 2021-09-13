Residents reminded to vote for 'No Cold Calling Zones'

Published: 4:59 PM September 13, 2021

Residents of Hillside and Mill Road in Cromer are being reminded to vote on designating their neighbouhoods 'No Cold Calling Zones'. - Credit: Google

A pair of Cromer neighbourhoods are being reminded to vote on designating their areas 'No Cold Calling Zones'.

Residents of Mill Road and Hillside have already or will shortly receive a reminder and voting slip, issued by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, which needs to be returned by the end of September.

Tim Adams, a Cromer town, district and county councillor, said: "Two years ago, the council received two specific bursts of complaints related to unscrupulous selling and persistent charity selling activities."

Tim Adams, a Cromer town, district and county councillor, hopes that residents support designating their areas 'No Cold Calling Zones'. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

While the council needs to receive feedback from 75pc of households, less than 50pc have so far responded.

Mr Adams said: "If you have received this and want the designation to occur, please do respond as the county council will be unable to make the designation unless there is a significant increase in the number of votes in favour."











































