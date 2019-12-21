Search

High street still closed day after burst water main repaired

PUBLISHED: 13:47 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 21 December 2019

Stalham's High Street, which was closed following a burst water main Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

A town's High Street is closed to vehicles on one of the busiest shopping days of year following a burst water main.

Stalham's High Street was closed between the Baptist Church and Bank Street on Friday, December 20, because of the problem. Although Anglian Water fixed the water main later that day, the road surface was only repaired around midday on Saturday.

As the area needed time to mend, the busy thoroughfare remained closed on Saturday afternoon. Stephen Traynor, who lives in the High Street and runs Café Charlotte, said it was frustrating the road was still closed to vehicles, but wanted to remind visitors the shop's streets were open for business.

Mr Traynor said: "I thought they could have worked overnight to try to re-open the road for Saturday morning. This is the last Saturday before Christmas so it is affecting business."

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said they could not comment on the matter until Monday.

