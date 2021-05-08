Nearly £50,000 donated to restore Grade II listed church organ

Published: 1:33 PM May 8, 2021

The Grade II listed organ is to be restored after a £33,600 grant. - Credit: Andrew Whitehead

Nearly £50,000 has been raised to fully restore a 138-year-old church organ to its former glory.

Heydon Parish Church received a £33,600 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to add to its £15,000 funds raised through village activities.

The organ was donated to the church in 1883 by General Edward Bulwer in memory of his wife Belle, who died at the age of 45.

It was awarded Grade II listed status in 2014 by the British Institute of Organ Studies (BIOS).

The same year the Parochial Church Council decided to raise funds for a full renovation of the organ through its two annual events, the Tug of War and an Open Gardens Day.

Heydon Parish Church. - Credit: Andrew Whitehead

The Rev Andrew Whitehead, team vicar for Heydon Parish Church, said: “Organs remain an important part of Christian worship in many English churches, and this is certainly the case in Heydon where the organ supports our weekly worship as well as weddings and funerals in the church.

"It’s amazing to be granted these funds, raised by National Lottery players, and we are grateful, too, for all the village fundraising which has made this project possible."