North Norfolk News > News

Quiz night planned to boost £30,000 BMX track

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:59 PM September 27, 2022
Emma Mills, left and Sharon Ward from Hevingivers in the grounds of Hevingham Village Hall.

Emma Mills, left and Sharon Ward from Hevingivers, a Hevingham community group which is fundraising for a BMX track. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

People in Hevingham are planning a quiz night and raffle in their quest to raise £30,000 for a new BMX track at the village reserve. 

Community group Hevingivers, which in August raised more than £4,000 through a farmers' fete towards the cause, are hosting the quiz on Friday (September 30) at the village hall off Brick Kiln Road.

Organiser Emma Mills said the quiz would run 7.30pm-10.30pm, it would be £6 a ticket and there was no limit on team size. 

She said there would be tea and coffee on sale but people could also bring their own drinks and snacks. 

Ms Mills said until December 6, the group was also running a £1-a-ticket raffle, with half the total proceeds to go to the winner and the other half to the BMX track project.

She said: "We're not going to give up. We're going to keep going, and we'll get there in the end and do something great for the kids."

Tables for the quiz night can be booked by calling 07787 100436.

