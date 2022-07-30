Farmers' fete to raise funds for new bike track

Emma Mills, left and Sharon Ward from Hevingivers in the grounds of Hevingham Village Hall. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

It will be an old-fashioned farmers' fete with stalls, tractor displays, food and drink, music and fun.

But for young people living in the village of Hevingham the event could be nothing short of life changing.

For the fete, on Saturday, August 6, is the first major effort in a fundraiser to have a BMX track installed in the grounds of the village hall, off Brick Kiln Road.

Emma Mills, who lives in the village, came up wit the idea, and is organising the fete along with Sharon Ward.

Sharon Ward and Emma Mills from Hevingivers in the grounds of Hevingham Village Hall. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Both are members of the community group Hevingivers.

Miss Mills said: "My family have always been farmers in Hevingham. Sometimes the local kids come and play in our bales of straw. We were all kids once, but it's not great and it can be dangerous.

"But then you think 'where are they going to go now?' There's no much here for them to do."

Mrs Ward, who moved to the village eight years ago, added: "The older children in the village have been after something for a long time, they’ve been trying to get a bike track for ages. "

The Starting Handle Club will be there with an array of tractors and steam machines, and the fire brigade will also bring an engine.

Items going up for auction range from a signed Norwich City football and shirt, to a mini-chainsaw, bags of firewood, bales of horse hay and garden ornaments.

Visitors will also be able to bid for a toy tractor, 25 litres of engine oil and a visit from a personal chef for the evening.

Miss Mills said a new bike track would be a real boost for local young people.

She said: "It will help them get some exercise outside and give them somewhere to meet up with their friends in a safe environment.

"It will also help with their social skills - helping them is something I'm very passionate about."

Mrs Ward said they did not know how much the track would cost yet, but one estimate put the project at £30,000.

The fete will run from midday to 6pm, entry for adults will be £1 but children go free.











