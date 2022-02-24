Something in the water? Special birthdays celebrated at same Broads care home
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
They were days when films were silent, few people had cars and nobody needed a mobile phone.
The early 1920s may seem like a different world now, but three people at a single Norfolk nursing home saw them first hand.
And now Heron Lodge in Norwich Road, Wroxham has held a special joint afternoon tea party for the trio, who are all marking been aged over 100 in the coming weeks.
Lily Barnes turns 103 on February 28, having lived her whole life on the Broads, at Hevingham and Blofield.
Doris Harris turns 104 on March 29, and Peggy Ibbett - a lifelong Norwich resident - turns 101 on April 25.
Lily’s son Everitt said: “After getting married at 16 to my father Billy, she worked hard all her life. But, as they say, hard work never killed anyone.”
Her jobs ranged from the tough slog of sugar beet harvesting and cleaning boats at Brundall to becoming a cleaner and then nurse assistant at Thorpe St Andrew’s hospital, caring for the elderly.
Most Read
- 1 See inside this six-bedroom listed cottage on sale for £750,000
- 2 Bid to convert antique shop into housing
- 3 'A record for Norfolk' - Extremely old gull spotted on coast
- 4 Man failed to look after snakes found in 'disgusting' conditions, court hears
- 5 Obituary: Man who wrote three books about growing up Romany in Norfolk
- 6 Teacher builds cob round house in student's memory
- 7 20 bungalow plan will provide care for older people
- 8 Man denies offences against three children in the 1970s
- 9 Average council tax bills in North Norfolk to pass £2,000 for the first time
- 10 Rebecca Bishop: The rise of the star baker
Doris had been living in her own bungalow in Sprowston until 2020 when she moved to the nursing home to escape the isolation of the coronavirus lockdown.
The party was the first time she had met her four-month-old great-grandson Finlay.
Doris' son Graham said: “Maybe her secret to long life is that she has never worried much about anything; she has always been very relaxed.”
When asked what he thought the secret was to Peggy's longevity, her son, Peter, said: “She has always eaten very, very healthily and remained active – she was walking until she was 92 with the Trefoil Guild.
“She has had a hard life, she lost her husband at the age of 44, but has always coped; she is a very peaceful person and has always been content with life.”
Maebh McCormack, manager of the Kingsley Helathcre home, said the birthdays would be followed by yet another similar celebration later in the year - the 101st birthday of Lily Pye in July.
Ms McCormack said: “In my 12 years as a nurse I have never encountered a home with so many residents living happily to such a grand old age.
"Many of our other residents have reached their mid and late 90s.
“We are a home where most of our residents have lived their life in the local area.”