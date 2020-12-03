Museum dedicated to UK's greatest ever lifeboatman reopens

Published: 12:17 PM December 3, 2020

Inside the Henry Blogg Museum at Cromer, which has now reopened. - Credit: Henry Blogg Museum

Volunteers have thrown open the doors of one of Norfolk's much-loved coastal museums following the end of the second lockdown.

The RNLI Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the first three weeks of December until December 19.

Victor Brett, shop manager, said he and other volunteers had stocked the shop's shelves with Christmas cards, calendars and gifts, ready to welcome visitors.

The RNLI Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer has reopened following the second lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Mr Brett said: "It’s nice to able to work at the museum again. It feels a little bit more like normal."

Molly Girling, fellow volunteer, added: "It’s good to be open. We’ve got a lot of lovely Christmas cards this year and a really nice family planner."

The museum is dedicated to Henry Blogg, who is the most highly-decorated lifeboatman in the RNLI's history.

Museum manager Jacqui Palmer said they had safety measures including a one-way route, hand sanitisers and contactless payment.

She said: "I hope people will enjoy spending an hour or so with us, finding out about the history of our local lifesavers and supporting the RNLI."

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm.























