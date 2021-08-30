Fine art to go on show at village festival

Published: 9:08 AM August 30, 2021

A painting by Mike Thody, one of the artists to be featured at the Hempstead Arts Exhibition and Sale. - Credit: Mike Thody

Paintings, photography, ceramics and sculpture by Norfolk artists will go on show at an upcoming exhibition near Holt.

The eighth annual Hempstead Arts Exhibition and Sale will take place at the village hall in The Street, with proceeds going to help the village's All Saints’ Church.

Ian Summers, organiser, said: “It is wonderful to be able to stage this popular local event once again and we are absolutely delighted that so many local artists have again approached us to exhibit.

“We are expecting an exciting variety of different styles and media, ranging from fine paintings to photography, ceramics and sculpture by a number of exceptionally talented Norfolk artists.”

The exhibition takes place over the September 4 to 5 weekend between 10am and 5pm.

More than 120 exhibits from around 25 artists will go on show.

Since the launch of the exhibition and sale, the event has raised more than £15,000 for church funds.



