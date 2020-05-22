The North Norfolk News faces challenging times - we need your support

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:34 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 22 May 2020

Cromer beach on a quiet day during lockdown. Picture: Chris Bishop

Cromer beach on a quiet day during lockdown. Picture: Chris Bishop

Dear reader, have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that North Norfolk will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the North Norfolk News than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

As the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, your North Norfolk News continues to keep you informed with all essential information at this critical time.

The launch of our Here to Help scheme has supported those in need, while we provide extensive coverage of how residents in the town have united to offer their services, from lockdown tips to picking up shopping for the elderly and vulnerable.

Our distribution team continues to work tirelessly to make sure as many residents as possible have access to our newspapers, especially for those unable to leave their homes.

When our region is under stress, we are there for you.

In 2018 the Beast from the East crippled Lowestoft with sub-zero temperatures, snowstorms and widespread flooding.

Schools were shut, public transport ground to a halt and villages quickly became isolated.

As quickly as the storm struck, members of the community united to clear roads, emergency service workers defied the elements to return to work and essential supplies made their way to those cut-off villages.

And we were there to share vital information, tell the stories which matter and salute the heroes.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure North Norfolk does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, editor

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

‘A tough moral judgement’ - Cromer’s businesses weigh up re-opening as lockdown eased

Chairman of Cromer's Chamber of Trade, Sam Grout, outside his cafe The Old Rock Shop Bistro. Photo: Chris Taylor

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

