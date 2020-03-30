Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:10 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 30 March 2020

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Archant

Ten help hubs have been set up across north Norfolk to organise the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

North Norfolk District Council has set up the centres - which are not open to the public - to co-ordinate council staff and community volunteer groups who are helping residents.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said it particularly wanted to help older and vulnerable residents who have been asked to self-isolate.

Mrs Butikofer said: “We recognise that many older people and people with underlying health conditions will be worried at this time and, working with a wide range of partners and harnessing the capacity of the huge number of individuals who have stepped forward and volunteered to support their local communities, we believe we have put in place a response model which will reassure people that we can meet their need for non-emergency support quickly.”

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Image: NNDCNorth Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Image: NNDC

Mrs Butikofer added that the council staff had been working with north Norfolk GPs and pharmacies to make sure that people could get prescriptions delivered.

The council has also set up a helpline: 01263 516000 and email address nndccovid19@north-norfolk.gov.uk for people with questions about their benefits, council tax and businesses.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Tributes paid to funeral director and RAF squadron leader

Tributes have been paid to Tony Blyth. He is wearing the unbuttoned jacket, right of centre. Pictures: supplied by Mark Blyth

Coronavirus: Will nature reap the reward?

Castle Meadow, which has been identified as a hotspot for pollution. The lockdown brought on by the coronavirus has lead to a drop in emissions around the world. Inset: Phil Williamson, of the UEA school of environmental sciences. Picture: UEA/Archant

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Most Read

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Tributes paid to funeral director and RAF squadron leader

Tributes have been paid to Tony Blyth. He is wearing the unbuttoned jacket, right of centre. Pictures: supplied by Mark Blyth

Coronavirus: Will nature reap the reward?

Castle Meadow, which has been identified as a hotspot for pollution. The lockdown brought on by the coronavirus has lead to a drop in emissions around the world. Inset: Phil Williamson, of the UEA school of environmental sciences. Picture: UEA/Archant

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Victims of abuse told help is still out there during coronavirus lockdown

Around 80pc of the project's clients suffer from emotional abuse. Photo: Pandora Project, stock image

Broads Authority calls for ‘urgent support’ after pausing hire boat tolls

The Broads Authority has asked the government to offer urgent financial support after it was forced to suspend hire boat tolls during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, vessels on the River Bure. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire service issues warning over use of barbecues during lockdown ‘to reduce risk’

The fire service are urging people to avoid using barbecues. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk park closes after ‘too many people’ drive there amid lockdown

Holt Country Park is closed. Picture: NNDC

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24