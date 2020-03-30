Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC Archant

Ten help hubs have been set up across north Norfolk to organise the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk District Council has set up the centres - which are not open to the public - to co-ordinate council staff and community volunteer groups who are helping residents.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said it particularly wanted to help older and vulnerable residents who have been asked to self-isolate.

Mrs Butikofer said: “We recognise that many older people and people with underlying health conditions will be worried at this time and, working with a wide range of partners and harnessing the capacity of the huge number of individuals who have stepped forward and volunteered to support their local communities, we believe we have put in place a response model which will reassure people that we can meet their need for non-emergency support quickly.”

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Image: NNDC North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Image: NNDC

Mrs Butikofer added that the council staff had been working with north Norfolk GPs and pharmacies to make sure that people could get prescriptions delivered.

The council has also set up a helpline: 01263 516000 and email address nndccovid19@north-norfolk.gov.uk for people with questions about their benefits, council tax and businesses.