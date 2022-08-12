Daughter carries on car-booting for charity after mum's death

Evelyn Dugdale, pictured in the mid-Nineties, and her daughter Helen have been familiar faces at Norfolk car boots over the past three decades, raising money for children's hospices. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Dugdale

The goods they made and sold ranged from jars of marmalade to cakes and knitted socks.

Evelyn Dugdale and her daughter Helen have been familiar faces at car-boot sales across Norfolk for almost 30 years.

And the pair, from Smallburgh, near Stalham, have done it all to help youngsters in need at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Fundraising since 1994, the amount raised through their efforts has just passed the £40,000 mark.

But the milestone is tinged with sadness for Helen, as Evelyn died in February, aged 87.

Helen said: “It meant so much to us and it’s something we worked closely on, spending a lot of time making items, packing and unpacking our car and, of course, doing the actual boot sales.

“It’s something we always enjoyed and I plan to carry on doing in the future, although obviously it won’t be the same.

“Fundraising like this is entrenched in our family and my mother and I shared a mutual passion and commitment to EACH.

“We’ve never done it for recognition or pats on the back. We just felt it was the right thing to do.”

They went to many different car boot sales, but their favourite became Ormesby St Michael, where they were given a free pitch because they were raising money for charity.

Helen said as well as things they made, they also sold donated items, and their goal on a sale day was to raise at least £50.

She said: “People leave boxes on my doorstep and I don’t know what it is until I’ve opened it.

“Sometimes it’s more [than £50] and sometimes less, so it tends to even itself out. The most we’ve ever raised is £170.”

Helen became her mother’s carer in later life. She said: “I’m very proud of all she achieved. She was a born carer with a kind heart.

“She and I have met so many wonderful people together over the years and it’s given us a lot of pleasure.”

Tim Jenkins, EACH's community fundraiser for Norfolk and north Suffolk, said: “Our heartfelt thanks go to Helen and Evelyn.

“To have raised so much money is a wonderful achievement, and we’re also grateful to everyone who has helped and supported them along the way."