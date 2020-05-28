WATCH: Firefighters called to heating oil spill
PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 28 May 2020
Archant
Firefighters were called in to clean up 100 litres of heating oil after a spill at a house.
The spill happened at Allen Meale Way, a cul-de-sac in Stalham, on Thursday, May 27.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said fire engines from Stalham, Wroxham and Sprowston stations were called into deal with the lead, which came from a stationary oil tank with a capacity of 1,000 litres.
The crews used dammit mats - clay drain mats used to soak up spills - and granules to absorb the oil.
Firefighters were called in at 5.47pm, and the leak had been dealt with just before 7pm.
