WATCH: Firefighters called to heating oil spill

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 28 May 2020

Firefighters were called to an address in Stalham to clean up a heating oil leak. Picture: Dawn Perkins

Archant

Firefighters were called in to clean up 100 litres of heating oil after a spill at a house.

Allen Meale Way in Stalham, where a heating oil spill took place on May 27. Picture: Google StreetViewAllen Meale Way in Stalham, where a heating oil spill took place on May 27. Picture: Google StreetView

The spill happened at Allen Meale Way, a cul-de-sac in Stalham, on Thursday, May 27.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said fire engines from Stalham, Wroxham and Sprowston stations were called into deal with the lead, which came from a stationary oil tank with a capacity of 1,000 litres.

The crews used dammit mats - clay drain mats used to soak up spills - and granules to absorb the oil.

Firefighters were called in at 5.47pm, and the leak had been dealt with just before 7pm.

