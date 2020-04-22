Search

Advanced search

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

PUBLISHED: 08:07 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 22 April 2020

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A care home where staff members abused residents has been put into special measures.

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission gave Heathers care home in Bacton its lowest-possible rating of inadequate in all areas after an inspection in March.

At the time, Heathers was home to eight people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions.

Inspectors said residents were being abused, the incidents were not followed by safeguarding steps and went unreported.

The CQC’s report said: “We found evidence of more than one incident where people had been subjected to abuse by staff. We found incidents of abuse that other staff were aware of but did not report. Some staff told us if they did raise concerns no action was taken.”

The report said all residents had been put at risk in an “serious safety incident” the week before the inspection, caused by the behaviour of one of the residents.

A CQC spokesman said they could not say more due to “legal reasons”.

Risks and safety procedures were not reviewed afterwards, and the report went on: “There was a repeated safety incident five days after the first incident and there was still no review of risk assessments or safety procedures.”

Inspectors also found a lack of staff and an over-reliance on agency staff, which was causing residents stress.

One staff member told inspectors: “It runs you down being short staffed,” and said they felt they were “flitting between people”.

Inspectors found there was a “closed culture” at the care home, which did not encourage staff to raise concerns when they witnessed poor practice or abuse.

You may also want to watch:

Heathers is run by Dereham-based Jeesal Residential Care Services.

Samantha Wiseman, Jeesal’s director of community services, said: “We are naturally very disappointed at the outcome of the latest CQC inspection at Heathers and to receive an inadequate rating.

“We manage many good homes and give good quality care to our service users. We have studied the CQC findings carefully and we are making all of the necessary changes to get our service where it deserves to be as soon as possible.”

Jeesal runs 11 other care homes around Norfolk. They all currently have ‘good’ CQC ratings, and Heathers was rated good after its previous inspection in May last year.

The CQC will reinspect the home within six months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Letter: ‘Why we reopened town’s cemetery’

Cromer Cemetery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Why are fuel prices 23p a litre cheaper in Norwich than in other parts of Norfolk?

With the price of petrol and diesel tumbling to almost £1 per litre for the first time in years, some petrol stations in Norfolk are still charging above the national average. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Hotels turns rooms over to NHS during lockdown

Richard Graveling at The Grove in Cromer. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Good causes boosted by £15,000 grants for life during and after lockdown

Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund has shared out £50,000 to good causes to help ease the impact of the Coronavirus. PHOTO: Co-Op
Drive 24