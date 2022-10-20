'Together we are stronger' - groups to meet for a healthier town

Opinion

In this column, Sheringham town and district councillor Liz Withington reports on a new 'Healthier Sheringham' group aimed to help people in the area.

Healthier Sheringham came about just over a year ago as a result of the community support organisations working together collaboratively through Covid.

The idea behind it is to bring organisations and social groups in the town together to collaborate to support the community and improve health and wellbeing.

There are over 250 organisations in the town providing support, activity and the opportunity to meet with others. The problem is, lots of people don’t know about them or can't access them, so sit at home, lonely and inactive - sometimes facing difficult challenges such as getting shopping and having contact with others.

By working together we can help people to help themselves, prevent crises and reduce health problems.

Among Healthier Sheringham's partners are the Salvation Army, The Lighthouse, St Peters and Andrews churches, Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community, Sheringham Community Support, Sheringham Medical Practice and the Patient Participation Group.

Healthier Sheringham and the group Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community obtained funding from Tesco to produce a directory of all the practical support that is in the town.

Age Concern North Norfolk in Cremer Street will host two 'Healthier Sheringham' sessions. - Credit: Google StreetView

The directory covers everything from a bathing service to social groups and lunch clubs. Copies of the directory will be delivered to homes across the town, and it will also be available electronically.

Healthier Sheringham is planning two 'community connection days' to further develop the directory.

The first, on Monday, October 24, is for organisations and groups who provide practical support such as shopping volunteers, bathing services, drop-in lunches, support with paperwork – all those tasks which help people to stay independent in their own homes for longer.

Contract manager Stuart Jardine in front of The Reef in Sheringham. The venue will host a 'Warm Spaces for All' meeting. - Credit: Supplied

The second day - on Monday, November 7 - is for community groups who provide activities, health and fitness opportunities, social activities crafting, musical opportunities and so on.

Healthier Sheringham would love to see as many groups and organisations there as possible to help the community work more closely together and support the health and well being of our residents in the broadest sense.

Both days will take place at Age Concern North Norfolk, Cremer Street, Sheringham, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Please email healthiersheringham@gmail.com to confirm you are coming.

There are currently significant concern across the partnership about how long it is taking for social service assessments to be completed. This means carers are often having to manage alone and without support.

The outcome being often the family goes into crisis or a carer becomes seriously ill themselves.

As a partnership we are now raising this as a concern, along with the fact that Norfolk County Council no longer enable access to the social service team by telephone making it even more problematic for carers in challenging circumstances to get the help they need.

Warm Spaces for All – Sheringham is a project which has also grown out of the Healthier Sheringham Partnership.

Partners have come together to develop a stagey for providing warm spaces for all in our community as we move closer to what will be possibly the most challenging winter people have faced.

The next meeting for this is on the Thursday, October 27 at the Reef leisure centre, which is part of the partnership.

Anyone with a venue that would like to be part of this, or is part of an organisation who can support with activities or volunteers is welcome to attend this event.

Businesses who would also like to be involved as well in supporting the provision of warm spaces for those, who are, perhaps, working from home.

There will also be opportunities for sponsorship of events and proposed websites and social media pages.

Again if you would like to know more or be involved please get in touch via healthiersheringham@gmail.com.

Coming up partners have identified the need to build the volunteer base in the community and will be holding a Volunteer Market for the town in the spring followed by a Health and Wellbeing Festival linked to the Sheringham Walking Festival.

There are lots of opportunities for people and groups to get involved and support the health and wellbeing of our residents from inside the town rather than it being done to us by external bodies. Together we are stronger.