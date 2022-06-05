News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Babies experience Wild West fun for pregnancy charity

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:00 AM June 5, 2022
Grace and William Collins taking part in the Tommy’s Sensathon event. 

Grace and William Collins taking part in the Tommy’s Sensathon event - Credit: Supplied by Ashleigh Jackson

North Norfolk parents have taken part in a 'Wild West' theme day with their babies in the name of stopping miscarriages, stillbirths and preterm births.

The event, called 'Tommy's Sensathon', took place in North Walsham alongside similar events in Drayton and Wood Norton, to raise money for the pregnancy charity Tommy’s.

Ashleigh Jackson, from Baby Sensory North Norfolk, said they had so far raised more than £1,700 towards a target of £2,000, which they hope to reach by June 12.

Ms Jackson said: "After all the challenges of coronavirus isolation I really looked forward to seeing all the Wild West costumes and giving the children a really fun baby sensory class while they fundraise to save other babies’ lives."

During the Wild West day, the babies had to complete six sensory challenges, all of which help the development of social, physical, emotional, creative and intellectual skills.

Visit www.tommys.org to find out more about the charity.

North Norfolk News

