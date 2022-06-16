Mum fundraises for daughter's much-needed specialist bed

Thea Smith, who needs an adapted special needs bed. - Credit: Supplied by Jade Smith

A mum is fundraising to pay for an adapted special needs bed for her four-year-old daughter, who has severe autism.

Jade Smith said little Thea was in desperate need of the bed, which cost just over £1,000, so that she could get a good night's sleep.

An adapted special needs bed, similar to the one Thea Smith needs. - Credit: Supplied by Jade Smith

Ms Smith, from Corpusty, said Thea needed the bed because she was non-verbal, and had no understanding of the world around her and no awareness of danger.

She said Thea normally spent most of the night flapping about and running backwards and forwards in her room.

Ms Smith said: "Thea has extremely channelling behaviours and extreme sleep difficulties that she is medicated for with very little effect.

"Knowing she cannot injure herself on anything as she will be safe from being able to wander around her bedroom will be the biggest relief for me as a mum."

Donations to the appeal can be made online at gofund.me/606357bb