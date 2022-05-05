News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

SURVEY: What are your experiences of GP surgeries in north Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:20 PM May 5, 2022
A total of 315 GPs are needed across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire by 2020 to meet patient de

What are your experiences of GP surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney? - Credit: EDP, Archant

Leading GPs have warned that the ratio of GPs to patients is reaching increasingly "unsafe" levels.

Nationally, as the population surges and practitioners leave the profession, on average each GP is responsible for around 2,200 patients.

In some surgeries across the region this figure is even higher - as high as one GP to 7,000 people.

Speaking earlier this year, Tim Morton, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said: "As the number of GPs goes down and patient numbers go up, each remaining GP takes on significantly more responsibility for more and more patients. This is unsafe."

But what does this mean for patient experience?

We want to hear how you feel about the GP service your local practice is providing you. 

By filling out this short survey, you can help highlight just how much the pressures on GPs are impacting the people who need their help the most.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta and her son, Vincent. 

'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The ru

Road closures in place for north Norfolk marathon

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
File photo of people taking part in a Macmillan Coffee Morning at North Lodge Park Cafe in Cromer.  

Popular community cafe closes due to 'financial pressures'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
CHE July Things to do

Former adventure park employee gets £4,000 after botched redundancy

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon