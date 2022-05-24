A care home in Aylsham has said that action has been taken after inspectors reported concerns over management of medicines and lack of staff training.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said St Michael's Court, which is operated by Runwood Homes, has been rated as requiring improvement after inspectors came to view the home and assess how safe and well led it was.

It was previously rated good, in May last year.

The latest inspection, carried out in March, was prompted by concerns about the management of medicines and care of people who live in the service, staffing, and environmental safety issues.

St Micheal's Court, a care home in Aylsham, has been rated as requiring improvement by the CQC. - Credit: Archant

CQC inspectors said that residents felt safe living at the service but there was poor medicines administration practice and poor guidance on how people would like to take their medication.

During the inspection, one resident did not receive their morning medicines because a member of staff said they had become distracted by an incident which needed attention and then omitted to return to give the person their medicines at the scheduled time.

Inspectors also said there was a lack of staff training and there were no assessments to check staff's understanding.

There were times when the service appeared to be short of staff so the care provided was "task-focussed more than person-centred", the report said.

While people acknowledged that there could be a shortness of staff in the mornings and around meal times, which could mean a wait, they also spoke highly of staff and told inspectors they were kind and caring.

A spokesperson for Runwood Homes said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents will always be our number one priority, and all feedback we receive is taken very seriously, with key actions already put in place at the home.

"As detailed in the report, people felt safe living in the service.

"They said, "Yes, I'm happy. I do feel safe. It's because I don't have to worry about anything'."

The spokesperson also said the service was rated good in the categories ‘Caring’ and ‘Responsive’, and that staff were "addressing the issues highlighted by the CQC".

