Group bids to make Sheringham more 'dementia friendly'
- Credit: SDFC
The task of making Sheringham better for people with dementia is set to be taken up in earnest again this year, after two years of reduced activities due to the pandemic.
Liz Withington, who is secretary of Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community, said the group wanted to work with local businesses to make sure people with dementia could access as many shops and services as possible.
Ms Withington said: "We can support them in having dementia awareness training, and also do environmental audits to make sure their building is dementia accessible. We can also offer support with signage."
To find out more about the group, email secretarysdfc@gmail.com or call 07905 292897.
People can also help the group at Sheringham's Tesco supermarket, by putting tokens into its Tesco’s Community Grants fund box after their shop.
Ms Withington said that if the group won a grant, it would go towards creating much-needed hard copies of a directory of services available around Sheringham for people with dementia.
Most Read
- 1 What's on in north Norfolk in 2022
- 2 What's behind the 'northern gateway to the Broads'?
- 3 Popular steam engine to get overhaul at North Norfolk Railway
- 4 Viking festival planned for Easter break next year
- 5 Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'
- 6 £24m for Norfolk's Omicron-hit leisure and hospitality industry
- 7 Windows smashed and tools stolen in spate of van thefts across Broadland
- 8 Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk
- 9 Beauty spot car park fees could rise by 26pc
- 10 How are you feeling about Covid-19? - Fill out our survey