Group bids to make Sheringham more 'dementia friendly'

The task of making Sheringham better for people with dementia is set to be taken up in earnest again this year, after two years of reduced activities due to the pandemic.

Liz Withington, who is secretary of Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community, said the group wanted to work with local businesses to make sure people with dementia could access as many shops and services as possible.

Ms Withington said: "We can support them in having dementia awareness training, and also do environmental audits to make sure their building is dementia accessible. We can also offer support with signage."

To find out more about the group, email secretarysdfc@gmail.com or call 07905 292897.

People can also help the group at Sheringham's Tesco supermarket, by putting tokens into its Tesco’s Community Grants fund box after their shop.

Ms Withington said that if the group won a grant, it would go towards creating much-needed hard copies of a directory of services available around Sheringham for people with dementia.