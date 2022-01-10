News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Group bids to make Sheringham more 'dementia friendly'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:37 PM January 10, 2022
From left are, Carol Peters, Thelma Downey and Sarah Farmer-Wright from Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community.

From left are, Carol Peters, Thelma Downey and Sarah Farmer-Wright from Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community. - Credit: SDFC

The task of making Sheringham better for people with dementia is set to be taken up in earnest again this year, after two years of reduced activities due to the pandemic. 

Liz Withington, who is secretary of Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community, said the group wanted to work with local businesses to make sure people with dementia could access as many shops and services as possible.

Ms Withington said: "We can support them in having dementia awareness training, and also do environmental audits to make sure their building is dementia accessible. We can also offer support with signage."

To find out more about the group, email secretarysdfc@gmail.com or call 07905 292897. 

People can also help the group at Sheringham's Tesco supermarket, by putting tokens into its Tesco’s Community Grants fund box after their shop.  

Ms Withington said that if the group won a grant, it would go towards creating much-needed hard copies of a directory of services available around Sheringham for people with dementia. 

Most Read

  1. 1 What's on in north Norfolk in 2022
  2. 2 What's behind the 'northern gateway to the Broads'?
  3. 3 Popular steam engine to get overhaul at North Norfolk Railway
  1. 4 Viking festival planned for Easter break next year
  2. 5 Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'
  3. 6 £24m for Norfolk's Omicron-hit leisure and hospitality industry
  4. 7 Windows smashed and tools stolen in spate of van thefts across Broadland
  5. 8 Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk
  6. 9 Beauty spot car park fees could rise by 26pc
  7. 10 How are you feeling about Covid-19? - Fill out our survey
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Flooding | Updated

Flood warning issued for stretch of north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Links Hotel in West Runton has submitted a bid to build nine lodges in its grounds. PHOTO: ANTON

Revised bid to expand hotel lodged after environmental concerns

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Co

Building supplies company set to move into North Walsham retail park

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The former Clarke's ironmongers building in Aylsham.

Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon