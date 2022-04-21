News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Take a seat! Friends' group's donation to hospital

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:11 AM April 21, 2022
North Walsham hospital Friends committee members and staff trying out one of the new picnic benches.

North Walsham hospital Friends committee members and staff trying out one of the new picnic benches. - Credit: Richard Batson

Patients and staff at North Walsham Memorial Hospital can relax in its garden on new furniture provided by the hospital's Friends group.

Picnic tables and benches have been installed on new paved bases as part of a £10,000 scheme, which has also involved extended pathways.

Keith Jarvis, Friends chairman, said: “We are delighted to have provided the furniture and have had very positive feedback from staff about how much it is appreciated by them and patients.

“As with all our work, the project was paid for using money donated by the public – so we would also like to thank everyone who has supported us.”

Patients can sit and enjoy the patio and garden behind the wards, and staff, who have been working long shifts in full protective equipment to deal with Covid patients, can also spend their breaks outdoors to grab some much needed fresh air.

Recent donations include £160 from Antingham Parochial Church Council and £83 from Trunch Knitters and Stitchers’ Easter sale.


