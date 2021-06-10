Covid in numbers - the latest jabs, cases and deaths in North Norfolk
- Credit: PA
The latest government figures show 13 people tested positive for coronavirus in North Norfolk in the last week.
The figures for the seven days up to June 9 reveal an 8.3pc reduction in the number of people testing positive for the virus compared to the previous week.
No deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test have been recorded in the last seven days up to June 9.
The last person in North Norfolk to have died within 28-days of a positive Covid-19 test died on March 21.
Meanwhile, the latest vaccination figures published by Public Health England at 4pm on Wednesday, June 9, show 74,823 people in North Norfolk had been given their first dose and 60,831 people had been given a second dose by the end of Tuesday, June 9.
Across the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS foundation trust, there were two people in hospital with coronavirus on June 1, at the time, neither of them required ventilators, the latest figures show.
