Local mental health charity opening community hub in Aylsham

Published: 10:37 AM June 28, 2022
REST mental health hub Aylsham

A community hub offering free mental health support will open on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

A place where people can access free mental health support will soon open in Aylsham.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind, a local mental health charity, will open the community wellbeing hub on Red Lion Street on Monday, July 4.

The hub will be known as REST, which stands for recover, eat, support and talk.

It will provide free walk-in mental health support and signposting services from 11am to 5.30pm seven days a week.

REST community hub Aylsham

REST, a community hub operated by Norfolk and Waveney Mind, will provide free walk-in mental health support seven days a week in Aylsham. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

Sam Apeh, hub manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “Our ambition is to ensure no one has to face poor mental health alone.

"To deliver on this, we will continue to invest in mental health services which are people centered and break down access barriers so more people can get help and support closer to home.”

The charity plans to open similar hubs in North Walsham, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in the coming months.

For more information visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk




