North Norfolk News > News > Health

Monthly café for those bereaved by suicide launches

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:27 AM September 16, 2022
Paul Rowlands,  team leader of Mind's complex bereavement service.

Paul Rowlands, team leader of Mind's complex bereavement service. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Waveney Mind

Anyone bereaved by suicide can meet others to share their experiences at a new monthly meeting in Aylsham. 

Norfolk and Waveney Mind is starting a bereavement café at its new Rest Community Wellbeing Hub in Red Lion Street.

Paul Rowlands, team leader of Mind's complex bereavement service, said: “We know from our support groups how important it is to be able to connect with others who may have been really isolated and dealing with their grief, sometimes on their own, away from family, friends and society.

"The café will offer a friendly, safe environment where people can share their stories and their grief journeys.”

The first meeting will take place on Thursday, September 29 from 11.30am-12.30pm. No booking is needed. 

The Rest hub in Red Lion Street, Aylsham.

The Rest hub in Red Lion Street, Aylsham. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Waveney Mind

One-to-one sessions with a Mind liaison worker will also be offered 1pm–4pm. To book for this, email complexbereavementservice@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. 

The new wellbeing hub opened in June, and Mind had plans to open similar centres in North Walsham, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

