A 13-year-old girl has been diagnosed with cancer four years after cutting off her hair to raise money for a friend who had died of leukemia.

Millie Hannah, from Northrepps, found out in September this year she has cancer sarcoma - and her family is now hoping to raise funds to help with running the house as her mum has had to give up work.

In 2018, when Millie was nine-years-old, she had her hair chopped off to make two wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment after another girl at her school had died of the disease.

Her mother Kyrstie Hannah, 33, said on Tuesday (November 9): "It was a bit of a shock four years later she got diagnosed with the same thing she raised money for."

Over the summer holidays this year, Millie, a Year 9 student at Cromer Academy, felt a lump in her arm and after the swelling tripled in size in a couple of days, she was taken to see doctors in Cromer.

The next day, tests at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH) showed she had a Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer affecting the bones or tissues around the bones.

Since then, the family has been travelling between their home in Northrepps and both the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Millie's two younger siblings are staying with their grandparents and her mother has had to take unpaid leave from her job as a barmaid at the Fishing Boat in East Runton, while her husband, Mally, works.

Mrs Hannah said: "It's so stressful. There has been a really big financial impact. Mally's wage would pay the bills and mine would be for if the kids needed anything, school uniforms, things like that."

She also said they are relying on public transport to get to and from the hospitals.

For Millie the future means chemotherapy until February and then surgery at the National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, possibly followed by a further eight weeks of radiation treatment in Manchester.

Her family is hoping to raise £3,000 to help towards travel and hotel costs as they take care of Millie while she is being treated.

So far, they have raised £1,960.

Donations can be made on their Go Fund Me page which can be found here or by searching the website, gofundme.com