New mental health service should be extended, says campaigner

Mental health campaigners calling for an urgent boost in funding for services at a protest in Cromer earlier this year - Credit: Supplied

A new mental health service at Cromer Hospital has been welcomed but a campaigner says "more is needed" to serve north Norfolk.

Martin Booth, chairman of the Campaign for Mental Health Services in north Norfolk, said last week's announcement of Friday mental health clinics, as well as a drop-in clinic every three months, was a step in the right direction.

Martin Booth, chairman of the Campaign for Mental Health Services in North Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Mr Booth said: "This is welcome but we need a great deal more.

"North Norfolk people who haven't been able to get immediate access to the services they needed have paid with their lives.

"There needs to be a great deal more investment, but at the moment I'm fearful the atmosphere is one of reining in spending on mental health services."

Mr Booth's group has been campaigning for almost four years for mental health services in north Norfolk, following the deaths of several young men by suicide in the area.



