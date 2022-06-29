Logan Price, 20, from Kelling in Norfolk, will climb Mont Blanc in August to raise mental health awareness. - Credit: Courtesy of Logan Price

A 20-year-old north Norfolk man who has struggled with mental health difficulties is preparing to climb the highest mountain in western Europe.

Logan Price, from Kelling, will scale the peaks of Mont Blanc this August - having set himself the challenge while in recovery after attempting to take his own life last year.

"I personally struggled, like many others, during lockdown," he said.

"Not having a conclusive finish to education was difficult and I found myself taking an involuntary gap year, with many of my friends.

Logan Price with his mother. Mr Price struggled with his mental health during lockdown but while recovering decided to climb Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain. - Credit: Courtesy of Logan Price

"This was a good laugh at the time but when I decided to get to work I found the transition difficult, attempting to do over a thousand miles of driving a week just so I could see my friends back home."

This difficulty, combined with other pressures, led to his attempted suicide last October.

While in recovery he was looking for some direction when he set himself the challenge of climbing the 4,808m-high Mont Blanc.

"This helped me a lot as it gave me a reason to get out of bed and a motivation to train," he said.

Mr Price, who is studying a Construction Management Degree Apprenticeship at South Bank University in London, is raising money for mental heath awareness, with donations going to the Lighthouse Trust and State of Mind Sport.

Both charities offer mental health support to people in the construction industry and are supported by his employers O'Halloran and O'Brien.

Logan Price, 20, said that training to climb Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain, has given him a reason to get out of bed. - Credit: Courtesy of Logan Price

As part of his preparation for the Mont Blanc expedition, Mr Price completed the 4 Peaks Challenge by climbing Ben Nevis, Helvellyn, Snowden and Carrauntoohill in Ireland within 48 hours.

"Although not on the scale of Mont Blanc, which is 4808m, it was a great challenge that tested my mind as much, if not more than, my physical endurance," he said.

So far he has raised more than £20,000.

"The response of people has been amazing and in all honesty has helped me massively with my own mental health journey," Mr Price said.

To donate, visit his fundraising page at Just Giving.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

Both services are available 24 hours, seven days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.



