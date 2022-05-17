Jeanne's delight at finishing 'mighty hike' for Macmillan

Jeanne Smith, from Overstrand, after finishing the Macmillan Mighty Hike from Cromer to Holkham. - Credit: Supplied

Their legs may have been sore but their hearts were full of pride as around 2,000 fundraisers completed a 26-mile walk from Cromer to Holkham on Saturday.

Among the walkers taking part in the 'Mighty Hike' event for Macmillan Cancer Support was Jeanne Smith, 74, of Overstrand.

Jeanne, a breast cancer survivor, set a target of £250 and ended up raising more than £2,000.

She said: "It was fantastic. I felt surprisingly OK at the end. We had to walk three or four miles on Weybourne beach, which is shingle, that was really hard.

"The feet and legs were OK, but the hips were whinging a bit."

Walkers left at different times throughout the day. Jeanne's group left at 7.30am and made it to Holkham at around 6.30pm. She said she had done just short of 70,000 steps on the walk, and the participants were kindly brought back to their start point by a coach company, free of charge.











