News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Father fights back tears after winning fight for 'miracle' daughter

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:25 PM July 31, 2022
Man holding trophy after winning boxing match and a baby girl

Troy Tobias, 28, celebrates after winning a boxing fight he had dedicated to his daughter Isla who survived a major operation when she was three weeks old. - Credit: Jasmine Tobias

A father who vowed to win a boxing match for his 'miracle' daughter was fighting back tears after winning the bout - the first time he had ever set foot in the squared circle. 

Troy Tobias, 28, dedicated his victory to his daughter Isla who, despite being given only a slim chance of survival before a major operation when she was three weeks old, is now less than two months away from celebrating her second birthday.

Mr Tobias, who lives on the old RAF base in Coltishall with his partner Jasmine and his daughter, took part in the white-collar boxing event to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"I was euphoric," he said on winning the fight at Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday, July 23.

Couple

Troy and Jasmine Tobias have been raising money for Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where their daughter Isla spent the first five months of her life. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Tobias

There were three two-minute rounds. After his opponent won the first, Mr Tobias bagged the second and third rounds, making him the winner.

The bout won also won a trophy for the best fight of the night.

"With what I was doing it for," Mr Tobias said, "and the amount of money I'd raised to do it, and having put in all the effort of 12 weeks, to win it at the end of it all I was fighting back tears, it was very emotional."

Isla spent the first five months of her life at the NICU after being born 16 weeks premature in September 2020. At the time she weighed just over a pound.

A premature baby in an incubator.

Isla Tobias weighed one pound and three and a half ounces when she was born in September 2020. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Tobias

Most Read

  1. 1 'Battle of the Beaches' contest to decide north Norfolk's favourite
  2. 2 Man jailed over cannabis growing operation on town high street
  3. 3 TV presenter writes book about 'unique' life of Norfolk wildlife ranger
  1. 4 Farmers' fete to raise funds for new bike track
  2. 5 Toymaker creates two trails for Norfolk nature reserve
  3. 6 Men's Shed members create peaceful garden for care home
  4. 7 Dog owners warned after 'deadly' blue algae found in Norfolk
  5. 8 Dry summer sends Norfolk's hedgehogs into crisis
  6. 9 5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk
  7. 10 Man, 81, discovers dozens of relatives he didn't know existed

When she was three weeks old doctors told her parents she needed surgery for a gut and bowel perforation and that she had only a 10pc chance of surviving.

She did survive - and that was when her father made the pledge: "Isla won her fight, so now it's my turn to win one for her."

A baby girl with a teddy bear

Isla Tobias, who was given an eight to 10 percent chance of surviving an operation when she was three weeks old, is now only two months away from her second birthday. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Tobias

Until the fight on July 23, Mr Tobias had never boxed before. Preparation involved 12 weeks of training with Tower Fitness at the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate in Norwich.

Over that time, he has also raised almost £900 for NICU.

His partner Jasmine, 27, said: "It was an incredible night. He done ever so well."

To donate to Mr Tobias' fundraising efforts, visit his page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TTsboxingmatch










North Norfolk News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

Skygazing

Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Old Hall in Edgefield, near Holt, is on the market for offers over £1,300,000

Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Motorists could face delays on Norfolk's roads due to roadworks. Picture shows the A11. Picture: Son

Norfolk Live News

Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon