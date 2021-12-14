News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dental duo mark anniversaries separated by 20 years

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:55 PM December 14, 2021
Kirsty West, left, and Susie Lloyd, have both marked work anniversaries at Holt Dental Practice.

Susie Lloyd, left, and Kirsty West have both marked work anniversaries at Holt Dental Practice.

A pair of north Norfolk dental practitioners have celebrated starting work at the same practice - 20 years apart. 

Kirsty West, dental nurse, joined Holt Dental Practice in the town's Market Place 20 years ago, while her colleague, Susie Lloyd, dentist and head of clinical policy for Bupa Dental Care, started there a year ago. 

Mrs West, 46, said dentistry had been through a lot of changes in her time in the field.

She said: “Today, the focus is on minimally invasive dentistry and prevention over cure, providing a better experience for our patients.

"We can also offer most of our dental treatments in-house, including tooth implants, crowns and root canal treatment, whereas 20 years ago we would need to refer patients to a specialist practice.”

Dr Lloyd, 39, said that while she had only been with the practice for a year, she had already seen a lot of changes due to the pandemic. 

She said: “We embraced virtual care as much as we could during the lockdown, but we prefer to see patients face to face.

"Many of our patients are elderly and on multiple medications, so managing emergencies or prescribing is best done in person."


