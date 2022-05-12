Volunteer drivers mark 40 years of serving the Holt community

A group of 27 of the 48 Holt Area Caring Society drivers - with Mary Slator - at the anniversary celebration. - Credit: David Horsley

Its members have been helping people get to medical appointments for 40 years.

And now the anniversary of the Holt Area Caring Society has been marked with a special celebration at Holt Church Hall.

Peta Benson, the group's chair, said 60 drivers, former drivers, family members and others attended. Among the special guests was Mary Slator, one of the founders of the service.

She said: "We currently have 48 drivers and carry out about 2,000 return trips per year, to any medical appointment, whether at the local surgery or Norwich, Cambridge or London, if required.

"Our catchment area is that of the Holt Medical Practice, which is a large rural area, so the car scheme is much appreciated."

Mrs Benson said the society's current challenge was the rising cost of fuel, as they were only allowed to reimburse drivers 45p per mile before they have to declare it for tax.

