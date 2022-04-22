News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Ruby anniversary for volunteer drivers in Holt

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:15 AM April 22, 2022
Peta Benson, chair of the Holt Area Caring Society.

Peta Benson, chair of the Holt Area Caring Society. - Credit: Archant

They have been driving people to medical appointments since 1980. And now the team at the Holt Area Caring Society are preparing to celebrate the charity's 40th anniversary with a gathering at Holt Church Hall.

Peta Benson, chair of the Holt Area Caring Society, said she was delighted the group, which had about 50 volunteers, was finally able to mark the milestone after two years' of Covid delays. 

Mrs Benson said: "It was started by two nursing sisters at High Kelling [hospital], who said they saw the need for volunteers not only to drive people to places but do basic nursing as well.

"Fairly soon it changed from people going to do those sort of things to taking people to their appointments. They were inspired by Glaven Caring, which started at about the same time."

The group covers the same catchment area of the Holt Medical Practice, which includes Blakeney Surgery and Melton Constable. 

The celebration will follow the group's AGM on May 7.

 
 

Holt News

Don't Miss

Enjoying north Norfolk life are, from left, Duncan Baker, his wife Nina and children

Support Ukraine

Ukrainian mum and son settle into Norfolk MP's home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A mother and her six-year-old son who became stuck in mud up to his waist at Thornham Marshes had to

Rescues prompt warning to coast walkers and swimmers

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Aisha Cattermole putting the final touches on Coffee Corner in East Runton. 

Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crews launch the Wells inshore lifeboat after dog walkers became stranded on Stiffkey marshes.

Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon