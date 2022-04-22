Ruby anniversary for volunteer drivers in Holt

They have been driving people to medical appointments since 1980. And now the team at the Holt Area Caring Society are preparing to celebrate the charity's 40th anniversary with a gathering at Holt Church Hall.

Peta Benson, chair of the Holt Area Caring Society, said she was delighted the group, which had about 50 volunteers, was finally able to mark the milestone after two years' of Covid delays.

Mrs Benson said: "It was started by two nursing sisters at High Kelling [hospital], who said they saw the need for volunteers not only to drive people to places but do basic nursing as well.

"Fairly soon it changed from people going to do those sort of things to taking people to their appointments. They were inspired by Glaven Caring, which started at about the same time."

The group covers the same catchment area of the Holt Medical Practice, which includes Blakeney Surgery and Melton Constable.

The celebration will follow the group's AGM on May 7.



