Brain injury charity expanding into north Norfolk

People in north Norfolk and Broadland who have been affected by brain injuries such as a stroke will soon be able to take advantage of a charity which is expanding into the area.

Headway Norfolk and Waveney plans to offer services in the north of the county, and is on the search for somewhere it could use as a day centre.

Michael Kitching, Headway's chief executive, said the charity wanted to make up for their lack of a centre in north Norfolk, which put some of its clients at a disadvantage.

Mr Kitching said: "Unfortunately, this means that some clients must spend hours travelling to and from the support we can provide, ultimately meaning many people go with very little support following their brain injury.

“We know the need for specialist and timely support following a brain injury is essential. Bringing services closer to those that need them will ensure everyone in our county is able to access the support we can offer.”

Headway already has day centres in Norwich, Swaffham, Long Stratton, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft, having grown over the past year from just three.

The charity is affiliated with the UK-wide charity Headway Network, but Headway Norfolk and Waveney is an independent organisation that raises its own funds and operate its own services.

Its centres offer sessions covering areas including memory, communication, creative workshops, physical movement and independent living skills.

Headway also offers one-to-one support to help people achieve a specific goal, maintain independence, or to do activities that are important to them.

The charity has just taken on Ellie Robinson as an apprentice area manager.

One of her first tasks will be to find potential locations for a new centre in north Norfolk.

Rosie Dunthorne, the charity's director of operations, added: “We support our clients to regain confidence and overcome challenges. A key focus is promoting independence and rehabilitation whilst providing information and support services directly to those in need.”

Anyone who has a venue which could be suitable for the charity is asked to contact Ms Robinson by email at ellen.robinson@headway-nw.org.uk