Support letters wanted for Harry ahead of another chemo course

Young Harry Addy with mum, Melanie Wymer, after having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

Bringing a smile to the face of her brave 11-year-old son is the goal of Stalham mum Melanie Wymer.

Little Harry Addy is about to undergo a second course of chemotherapy after taking a turn for the worse.

Harry has been battling a spinal cord tumour and a complication of his cancer called leptomeningeal disease for the past six-and-a-half years.

But despite the challenges ahead, Mrs Wymer said there was something simple anyone could do to help cheer Harry up.

Young Harry Addy with his sisters before having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

She said: "I’m asking people to send him a card if they would like too.

"He loves opening post, so just something to keep him smiling."

Mrs Wymer, a single mum who is also raising three daughters, said Harry was putting on a brave face despite his condition.

She said: "We are six-and-a-half years into his journey. He’s has two major surgeries and lots of smaller ones.

Young Harry Addy braves the shave performed by his mum Melanie Wymer ahead of a new course of chemotherapy. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

"He's already had two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy, and proton therapy in Manchester.

"The increase of the leptomeningeal disease has caused him to have seizures. He is napping at lot and often confused."

Mrs Wymer recently shaved Harry's head before a procedure to have a Hickman Line inserted at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge today (Monday, July 18).

But she said it was hard to be optimistic about the chances of chemotherapy helping Harry.

She said: "Unfortunately the chemo hasn’t worked before, so it is unlikely it will work this time.

"They are looking into trials and seeing if they can get another treatment on compassionate grounds-but if not there are no options left.

"This does mean it’s unlikely he’ll get any better than he is now. He’s confused, sleeping three or four hours a day and he's very unsteady on his feet. He’s struggling big time."

Harry's chemo is due to start just after the line goes in, and should continue in Norwich later in the week. His course will then be weekly at Norwich for eight weeks on, four weeks off, before starting again.

Cards and messages of support can be addressed to

Harry, 4 Rivermead, Stalham NR12 9PH.

Mrs Wymer said Harry also had a wish list on Amazon.com, and some supporters had kindly sent him gifts from there.