Could you make a difference to a veteran's life? RBL looking for staff

Second World War veteran Norman Taylor is one of the residents at Halsey House - Credit: Archant

Chefs, housekeeping assistants, carers and nurses are among the roles being offered as part of a recruitment drive at Halsey House.

Sally Mills, manager of the Royal British Legion care home in Norwich Road, Cromer, said: "Lots of people have wanted to leave social care during Covid, but there's no greater sense of achievement than working with older people, especially in the RBL.

"It's such a good feeling being able to give back to those who have fought for our freedoms."

Sally Mynhardt, the home's dementia lead, said: “I’ve always had a caring nature and working with older people is something I was especially keen on but working with veterans is just absolutely amazing.

"When they tell stories of their service, you sit there in awe, I could listen all day."

Sally Mills, manager of the Royal British Legion's Halsey House in Cromer. - Credit: OFFICIAL/SUPPLIED BY SALLY MILLS

Norman Taylor is just one of veteran who makes working in Norfolk so special. He said: “I was scared out my wits half the time and I’m lucky to be alive."

For more information on how to apply, please visit rbl.org.uk/carejobs or contact Halsey House via halseyrecruitment@britishlegion.org.uk or by calling 01263 512178.