News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Could you make a difference to a veteran's life? RBL looking for staff

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:08 PM February 3, 2022
Norman Taylor with copies of the death certificates of some of the young men who died in service dur

Second World War veteran Norman Taylor is one of the residents at Halsey House - Credit: Archant

Chefs, housekeeping assistants, carers and nurses are among the roles being offered as part of a recruitment drive at Halsey House.

Sally Mills, manager of the Royal British Legion care home in Norwich Road, Cromer, said: "Lots of people have wanted to leave social care during Covid, but there's no greater sense of achievement than working with older people, especially in the RBL.

"It's such a good feeling being able to give back to those who have fought for our freedoms."

Sally Mynhardt, the home's dementia lead, said:  “I’ve always had a caring nature and working with older people is something I was especially keen on but working with veterans is just absolutely amazing.

"When they tell stories of their service, you sit there in awe, I could listen all day."

Sally Mills, manager of the Royal British Legion's Halsey House in Cromer. 

Sally Mills, manager of the Royal British Legion's Halsey House in Cromer. - Credit: OFFICIAL/SUPPLIED BY SALLY MILLS

Norman Taylor is just one of veteran who makes working in Norfolk so special. He said: “I was scared out my wits half the time and I’m lucky to be alive."

For more information on how to apply, please visit rbl.org.uk/carejobs or contact Halsey House via halseyrecruitment@britishlegion.org.uk or by calling 01263 512178.

Cromer News

Don't Miss

Seafood Platter White Horse Brancaster, north Norfolk

People come 'from all over the country' to try this Norfolk seafood platter

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Clare Francis, project manager, and on the right Sue Buffin, founder and CEO of New-U.

Swap shop for women's clothing opens in Cromer

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Google maps showing Crawfish Inn, Holt Road, Thursford

Food Reviews

Food review, The Crawfish Inn, Thursford: ‘Massive value for money'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Lily Blake has published a book that she started writing when she was just 11 years old. Pictures: B

Books

Lily, 13, 'excited' as first novel hits book shops

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon