Free leisure centre membership for people with Parkinson’s

People with Parkinson’s can get free membership at north Norfolk leisure centres thanks to a new partnership.

They will also be able to take part in free gym, swim and group exercise classes at the centres involved, which are managed by Everyone Active on behalf of North Norfolk District Council.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said the offer was valid for The Reef in Sheringham, North Walsham's Victory Swim and Fitness Centre, Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre and Cromer Academy Gym. The offer will start on April 11 - World Parkinson’s Day.

Mr Jardine said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives.

“We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.