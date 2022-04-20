Village football club gets new defibrillator

Members of the East Coast Warriors Football Club with the new defibrillator at the Bodham Playing Fields. - Credit: East Coast Warriors

Members of the East Coast Warriors Football Club are delighted a campaign to fundraise for a new defibrillator at their pitch has finally paid off.

The lifesaving piece of equipment has been installed at Bodham Playing Fields following several months of fundraising.

Emma Gosling, club secretary, said: "We are extremely proud to have achieved our goal of raising funds to purchase a defibrillator.

"We feel this is a vital piece of equipment to have.

"Along with donations from Bodham Playing Fields Committee, Cromer Youth FC and the support of our players families, we managed to source enough funds.

"We have been blown away by the kindness and support of our club and the wider community."

Local businesses that sponsored an advertising banner include Scissor-Hands, Ellie’s Ice Cream, Buck Builders, Billy Borrett's Services, North Norfolk Cars, Dream Nails in Holt and the Kings Head in Holt.

The defibrillator was installed by Competitive Electrical Works.