Friends deliver festive gifts to hospital patients and staff

Zana and Keith Jarvis delivering Christmas presents to patients and staff at North Walsham Memorial Hospital. - Credit: Richard Batson

A sleigh-full of goodies have been dropped off at North Walsham hospital by its Friends group to give patients and staff a festive boost.

Packages for patients include a dozen goodies ranging from word search puzzle books and bedsocks, to toiletries and chocolates.

Three big hamper bags for staff working on the wards, and other departments, contained food and drink including mince pies and biscuits.

They were delivered by Friends chairman Keith Jarvis and his wife Zana who is a committee member.

Mr Jarvis said: “It is a Friends' tradition to do the Christmas presents, which we know are appreciated by the patients and staff.

"In a normal year we would tour the wards handing them out, but this is the second year we have had to drop them off, for staff to hand out on Christmas Day.

“Patients enjoy the treats, and they like knowing that people, other than their family, are thinking of them at Christmas. And we like to show our appreciation to staff, who have had a particularly tough year due to Covid.”

Visit www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk to find out more about the Friends.