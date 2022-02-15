Much-loved David features in online game's new version

The mural of David Acott that is featured in the online game Dying Light 2 Stay Human. - Credit: Supplied / Techland

The face of a much-loved north Norfolk teenager is set to live on - in the realms of a computer game that pits its players against zombies.

David Acott, who died aged 17 from a rare form of cancer in 2015, has been included as a wall mural in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Janet Acott, who organises an annual run in memory of her son David Acott. - Credit: Archant

David, who lived in Cromer, was also pictured in the previous version of the game, which he was a big fan of.

Janet Acott, his mum, said she was delighted David was also included in the new edition.

She said: "David had his own YouTube channel, and did a few videos when the original Dying Light was coming out.

David Acott with family dog, Copper. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

"One of his followers got in touch with Techland - the company in Poland that made the game - and they said they wanted to do something to remember him.

"Techland contacted me to say Dying Light 2 was coming out in February, and said they wanted to take David with them into the new game. They've made it into part of a challenge, where you have to click on it and you get a prize.

A file photo of David and Janet Acott taking part in a Sheringham Park Parkrun. - Credit: Archant

"I think it's just amazing, and it's quite an honour."

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action role-playing survival horror video game which sees thousands of people around the world playing simultaneously online in the same virtual world.

In the mural, David is pictured next to a wolf, which is a reference to his YouTube channel, which was called Bad Wolf Gaming.

People taking part in David’s Run in 2020. - Credit: Janet Acott

A Parkrun which takes place each year in David's memory is to return to Sheringham Country Park, after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

This year's David's Run, which sees hundreds of people don football shirts and take on a 5km course, will take place on Saturday, March 12, from 9am.

David was a football fan who supported Arsenal. He was a volunteer and regular participant in the Sheringham Parkrun.

He died two-and-a-half years after he had a lifesaving liver transplant after suffering from Wilson's Disease - a condition that causes copper to accumulate in parts of the body.