Mayor who had cardiac arrest helps launch new defibrillator

From left, Sarah Storey, Lucy Overment and Emma Goodwin from the Suffield Park One Stop, Cromer mayor Pat West and North Norfolk District Council leader Tim Adams, with the new defibrillator - Credit: David 'Hubba' Roberts

After suffering a cardiac arrest two years ago, Cromer's mayor has spoken of his relief that a new defibrillator had been installed in the town.

Pat West, who had the medical episode in 2018, said: "I am only here due to the use of a defibrillator which was used by the ambulance service.

"I woke up feeling ill at around 3am one morning and was gone three or four minutes.

"If this saves one life, or as we hope, it is never used in an emergency, it is money well spent."

The defibrillator and its cabinet - paid for by the town council at a cost of £2,700 - is on the side of the Mill Road One Stop and Post Office branch, in the Suffield Park area of the town.

It is the first 24-hour defibrillator in Suffield Park.

Emma Goodwin, manager of the shop, which will pay for the ongoing electrical costs for the unit, said: "We have been really pleased to support the defibrillator being located here in Suffield Park and thank Cromer Town Council for approaching us with this project.

"Whilst I hope it never has to be used, it is there is somebody needs it."

Tim Adams, town councillor, said: "Since moving to Suffield Park two years ago from nearby, I have been very aware that there was no such provision that was publicly available to people in the centre of Suffield Park.

"There is all sorts going on here with busy bus stops, the shop, Harmony hair and beauty salon, the infant school and nearby sports and play facilities.

"There was clearly a gap there and we have been pleased to do something about that".

The defibrillator has been registered with East of England Ambulance Service.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust is encouraging all groups and venues with a defibrillator to add it to a national database called The Circuit.

The Circuit aims to bring together information about the thousands of defibrillators across the country so paramedics can help save more lives. It can be found online at thecircuit.uk.