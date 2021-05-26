'Really great news' - MP's delight as vaccinations to begin at pharmacy
- Credit: Archant
North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has hailed the opening of a new vaccination centre in Cromer next week.
Cromer Pharmacy will begin vaccinating on June 7, after the town's only vaccination centre at Cromer Hospital was suspended last month due to low uptake.
The suspension meant residents were forced to visit Fakenham Medical Practice for their jabs, over 20 miles away.
Mr Baker said the new centre was "really great news" following months of lobbying.
He said: "Really great news, as we can now officially announce that Cromer pharmacy will be joining the list of vaccination sites from 7th June.
"Myself and a number of others have all lobbied hard for months to get a site up and running in Cromer.
You may also want to watch:
"It has been essential that more residents can be jabbed locally and so with the flexibility in the vaccination programme - thanks to the AstraZeneca vaccine we can get this site up and running in Cromer.
"Thanks to the CCG for listening."
Most Read
- 1 Plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes and primary school put to public
- 2 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
- 3 Councillor quits Lib Dem group over 'lack of direction'
- 4 Music studio, cafe and sensory room set for former bank
- 5 Horse-riding restrictions on Holkham beach to continue
- 6 Pub set to be reopened for the first time in four years
- 7 Pub gallery launches exhibition of photos 'to start an argument'
- 8 First family moves into newly renovated council accommodation
- 9 'Have a bit of respect' - Village fears summer of parking woes
- 10 'Normal for Norfolk' - Village post box shut as birds nest inside