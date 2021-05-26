'Really great news' - MP's delight as vaccinations to begin at pharmacy

Published: 3:40 PM May 26, 2021

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has hailed the opening of a new vaccination centre in Cromer next week.

Cromer Pharmacy will begin vaccinating on June 7, after the town's only vaccination centre at Cromer Hospital was suspended last month due to low uptake.

The suspension meant residents were forced to visit Fakenham Medical Practice for their jabs, over 20 miles away.

Almost 80,000 people in North Somerset have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mr Baker said the new centre was "really great news" following months of lobbying.

He said: "Really great news, as we can now officially announce that Cromer pharmacy will be joining the list of vaccination sites from 7th June.

"Myself and a number of others have all lobbied hard for months to get a site up and running in Cromer.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been essential that more residents can be jabbed locally and so with the flexibility in the vaccination programme - thanks to the AstraZeneca vaccine we can get this site up and running in Cromer.

"Thanks to the CCG for listening."