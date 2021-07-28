Norfolk inspires designs for £4.8m cancer centre, as opening day nears

Published: 4:22 PM July 28, 2021

Eloise O'Hare has used the surroundings of north Norfolk as part of the mural designs for the new Macmillan centre at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Eloise O'Hare

An award-winning artist has used her surroundings to create a calming environment for cancer patients, as opening day draws closer for north Norfolk's new £4.8m cancer centre.

Patients who undergo minor surgeries, treatments and appointments at the new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre, at Cromer Hospital, will gaze at a circular mural inspired by coastal flowers, rather than a white ceiling and bright lights, when it opens to patients from mid-August.

The centre is due to open in mid-August. - Credit: Macmillan Cancer Support

Eloise O'Hare, who was born in Cromer, has been inspired by flora and fauna found across north Norfolk.

An official opening ceremony will take place on September 23.

The new centre will help generate more than 10,000 extra outpatient appointments a year, and added room for 36 chemotherapy patients each day.

The creation of the centre will also save north Norfolk patients hours a week travelling to Norwich.

The artist said she has seen first-hand how exhausting and time consuming journeys can be for loved ones with cancer diagnoses.

A look at the designs created by Eloise O'Hare for the North Norfolk Macmillan Centre which will open in mid-August for patients. - Credit: Macmillan Cancer Support

The 51-year-old said: “This centre may have come a little too late for people close to me, who found it exhausting to travel down to Norwich for regular cancer treatment, but for people being diagnosed in the near future and beyond, having a specialist cancer centre on their doorstep will be such a weight off their shoulders.

“Whereas previously they might have had to rearrange their caring responsibilities, draw on already stretched funds or take significant periods of time off work to attend hospital, now they’ll have more freedom to get on with their everyday life, without cancer taking over.

"That’s a huge achievement for the people of north Norfolk, and I’m honoured to have played a part in it.”

A look at the designs created by Eloise O'Hare for the North Norfolk Macmillan Centre which will open in mid-August for patients. - Credit: Macmillan Cancer Support

Visitors will be able to follow the designs as soon as they enter the centre with Alison Hamilton, a member of the patient staff group, saying there was overwhelming preference for designs inspired by the landscape and shoreline of north Norfolk.

A look at the designs created by Eloise O'Hare for the North Norfolk Macmillan Centre which will open in mid-August for patients. - Credit: Macmillan Cancer Support

Emma Jarvis, environment arts manager for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: "We know that artwork has a calming effect in helping patients to relax and feel more comfortable when they are undergoing treatment.

"By showcasing a local artist we are also adding to the community involvement at Cromer Hospital which has made the hospital so popular with patients.”