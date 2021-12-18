Covid vaccinations available at Cromer Hospital

People in north Norfolk are being encouraged to get their Covid jabs with Cromer Hospital now delivering vaccinations 12 hours a day.

Kelling Hospital near Holt, as well as GPs and primary care networks, are also on hand to help with the roll-out of booster jabs, alongside first or second doses for those who have not yet received them.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, cabinet portfolio holder for sustainable growth at North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC

Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said the council was pleased that the Norfolk and Waveney CCG has been able to open up additional facilities for vaccines in the area, with appointments able to be booked through the national booking service.

“Booking an appointment allows better planning and delivery of vaccines and means that uncertainties around queuing as seen elsewhere for walk-in appointments can be minimised," Mr Kershaw said.

More information about how to book a jab can be found via the Norfolk and Waveney CCG website.



