North Norfolk News > News > Health

How are you feeling about Covid-19? - Fill out our survey

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:06 PM January 6, 2022
A woman receives her Covid vaccination.

A woman receives her Covid vaccination. We want to know how you are feeling about the pandemic and the UK's response to it. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The start of 2022 has seen rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant as our health services feel the impact of the spike in infections.

As Boris Johnson continues with his Plan B to tackle the crisis and looks to avoid yet another lockdown, people are being encouraged to get their booster jabs.

We want to know how you are feeling about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and if you are following government advice on getting jabs, wearing face masks and using the NHS Test and Trace app.

Fill in the survey below to let us know your experience of Covid-19.

Coronavirus
North Norfolk News

