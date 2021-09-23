North Norfolk's coronavirus cases edge upwards

Published: 1:09 PM September 23, 2021

Covid vaccination rates in north Norfolk are slightly above the national average. - Credit: Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in North Norfolk increased by 28 in 24 hours, and one more death was recorded.

A total of 5,134 people across the district had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 22 (Wednesday), up from 5,106 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in North Norfolk now stands at 4,882 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 11,362.

Throughout the pandemic, 210 people in have died in north Norfolk after testing positive for Covid-19 within 28 days. Four of those deaths have been in the past week.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Norfolk have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 78,621 people had received both jabs by September 21 – 84pc of those aged 16 and over.

Across England, 82pc of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.