News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

North Norfolk's coronavirus cases edge upwards

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:09 PM September 23, 2021   
Covid vaccination

Covid vaccination rates in north Norfolk are slightly above the national average. - Credit: Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in North Norfolk increased by 28 in 24 hours, and one more death was recorded.

A total of 5,134 people across the district had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 22 (Wednesday), up from 5,106 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in North Norfolk now stands at 4,882 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 11,362.

Throughout the pandemic, 210 people in have died in north Norfolk after testing positive for Covid-19 within 28 days. Four of those deaths have been in the past week. 

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Norfolk have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 78,621 people had received both jabs by September 21 – 84pc of those aged 16 and over.

Across England, 82pc of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
  2. 2 'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
  3. 3 Amazing aerial shots show scale of shipwreck
  1. 4 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  2. 5 Foodbank changes name to reflect increased demand
  3. 6 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
  4. 7 Firefighters called to North Walsham kitchen blaze
  5. 8 See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000
  6. 9 Have your say on bid to improve North Walsham town centre
  7. 10 Man released on bail after reports of fight in village
RADAR
Coronavirus
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk Rail in Holt held a 1940s festival PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norfolk | Gallery

Wartime spirit fills north Norfolk as 1940s weekend returns

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham cafe owner Royston Young, who has suffered a 60pc drop in trade since the coronavirus out

End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
People are being told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in the Holt Road area in Cromer. 

Norfolk Live | Video

People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon