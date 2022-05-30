First responders host recruitment roadshow ahead of busy summer

From left, Nathan Liberman, Rachel Hillier and Andrew Barlow at a 'recruitment roadshow' for more community first responders (CFRs) Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Andrew Barlow

The East of England Ambulance Service has launched a 'recruitment roadshow' with the aim of adding to its first responder ranks ahead of an expected busy summer in north Norfolk.

Andrew Barlow, the community response manager for Norfolk and Waveney, said they had already run stands in Holt, Sheringham, Cromer, North Walsham, Fakenham, Wells and Mundesley, hoping to recruit more volunteers and promote the work community first responders (CFRs) do.

Mr Barlow said: "Each of the targeted areas are prime holiday destinations around the north Norfolk coast so having new CFRs will help to support our CFR Groups during the coming year as we expect to see an increase in visitor numbers."

Mr Barlow said that by working with town and parish councils, they had managed to secure funding of between £30 and £55 for any new recruits, to support the cost of their training and workbook.

To find out more about becoming a CFR, visit www.eastamb.nhs.uk/join-the-team/community-first-responders.