News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

First responders host recruitment roadshow ahead of busy summer

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:14 PM May 30, 2022
From left, Nathan Liberman, Rachel Hillier and Andrew Barlow

From left, Nathan Liberman, Rachel Hillier and Andrew Barlow at a 'recruitment roadshow' for more community first responders (CFRs) Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Andrew Barlow

The East of England Ambulance Service has launched a 'recruitment roadshow' with the aim of adding to its first responder ranks ahead of an expected busy summer in north Norfolk. 

Andrew Barlow, the community response manager for Norfolk and Waveney, said they had already run stands in Holt, Sheringham, Cromer, North Walsham, Fakenham, Wells and Mundesley, hoping to recruit more volunteers and promote the work community first responders (CFRs) do. 

Mr Barlow said: "Each of the targeted areas are prime holiday destinations around the north Norfolk coast so having new CFRs will help to support our CFR Groups during the coming year as we expect to see an increase in visitor numbers."

Mr Barlow said that by working with town and parish councils, they had managed to secure funding of between £30 and £55 for any new recruits, to support the cost of their training and workbook.

To find out more about becoming a CFR, visit www.eastamb.nhs.uk/join-the-team/community-first-responders

North Norfolk News
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The car boot sale at North Walsham Memorial Park on May 22.

New car boot to take place monthly after early success

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An Environment Agency enforcement officer on patrol near a river.

Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Cromer.

Spitfire to soar over north Norfolk for jubilee

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon