Town's defibrillator rededicated amid registration push

At the rededication of the defibrilator outside Cromer Parish Hall in memory of George Hacon. His widow, Ann, was presented with flowers. - Credit: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

A defibrillator in Cromer has been rededicated amid a fresh push to get all such devices added to a new register.

The piece of lifesaving equipment outside Cromer Parish Hall in Church Street, was rededicated to Herbert Hacon, who was known as George, who died in December last year.

Mr Hacon, who suffered a number of heart attacks and cardiac arrests, paid for the defibrillator in 2014.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust is encouraging all groups and venues with a defibrillator to add it to a national database called The Circuit.

George Hacon. - Credit: Supplied

The Circuit aims to bring together information about the thousands of defibrillators across the country so paramedics can help save more lives.

A spokesman said: "At the moment, many defibrillators never get used because emergency services don’t know where they are or how to access them. This can cost lives and that’s why this new infrastructure is so vital."

The Circuit is online at www.thecircuit.uk

Anyone wishing to set up a new defibrillator site or arrange training can find out more by calling 0300 330 5482 or emailing NDNsupport@bhf.org.uk.











