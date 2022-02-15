News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Town's lifesaving cancer service faces uncertain future

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:47 PM February 15, 2022
The North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer Hospital. Picture: Danielle Booden

The North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A question mark hangs over the future of a vital cancer service at Cromer Hospital after fears were raised about how long it will be funded for.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has written to health authorities in a bid to make sure the hospital's acute oncology and haematology service stays after its funding runs out at the end of the year. 

Mr Baker said he was surprised to learn the service did not already have ongoing funding after its current two-year cash allotment finished at the end of 2022.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the service's future was not yet secure, although they were "working with commissioners" on the issue.

Mr Baker said in a letter to the trust: "The acute oncology department is one that is desperately needed in our area.

"The lifeline this provides to so many patients is invaluable. It is accessible and clearly provides much lower journey times and cost than travelling to Norwich. 

"Surely it makes sense for these services to remain in Cromer. It is why we built a state-of-the-art cancer centre, to have services in Cromer, not lose them from our community."

Jane Ducker, the first patient to be treated at the new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer and

Jane Ducker was the first patient to be treated at the new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer and District Hospital last September. The future of the centre's acute oncology and haematology service has not been secured. - Credit: Supplied by Macmillan

Most Read

  1. 1 Villagers protest against Badersfield asylum seeker plan
  2. 2 5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view
  3. 3 Explore the hidden history of a Norfolk town and its forgotten railway
  1. 4 Delays as roadworks on A140 in north Norfolk town begin
  2. 5 Couple who worked for Royals start new chapter on Valentine's Day
  3. 6 Town gets its Covid memorial plaque
  4. 7 30-year-old takes over as new district council leader
  5. 8 Norfolk campsite named the most popular for campervans in the UK
  6. 9 Man who fell down stairs hits out at 'underfunded' ambulance service
  7. 10 Plan to rebrand town's business chamber 'Experience Sheringham'

The NHS Trust spokesman would not reveal how much the acute oncology and haematology service was costing over its current two-year term. 

But he said health bosses were "really pleased" with how well the service had been received so far.

The spokesman said: "There’s an absolute commitment from everyone working in the Norfolk and Waveney healthcare system to improve cancer services and bring cancer care closer to people’s homes.

"This service has fixed funding until the end of this year and we are finalising a business case and working with commissioners on the longer-term funding for these important services.”

The service began from a mobile cancer care unit last July and them moved to the state-of-the-art North Norfolk Macmillan Centre on the hospital site when it opened in September

The centre was built at a cost of £4.85 million in response to predictions that demand for local cancer services could rise by more than 200pc over the next 10 years.

Health
Duncan Baker
NHS
Cromer News

Don't Miss

Large cracks have appeared on Mundesley cliff top close to the scene of last December's fall.

Clifftop road remains closed after appearance of 40ft crack

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The approximate location of a proposed campsite next to Wroxham Barns fun park.

Bid to make fun park campsite in north Norfolk permanent

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
sheringham raid

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham, which is set to be closed for three nights.

Norfolk Highways

A140 to be closed in north Norfolk town for three nights

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon