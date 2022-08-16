Medical practice team smash defib fundraising target

Birchwood Medical Practice manager Wayne Catchpole, left, and Dr Stuart Davidson taking part in the fundraiser for a new defibrillator. - Credit: Birchwood Medical Practice

Medical staff and supporters fundraising or a new community defibrillator have smashed their £2,250 target.

The team from Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham raised the cash through a static cycling day - which was run in front of the Park Lane centre - and bake sale.

A spokesman for Birchwood said it had a "very generous anonymous donation" that pushed it over the required total for the defibrillator, which will be sited outside the practice with 24-hour public access.

"All of your generosity has blown us away and we will be delighted to order and install the defib as soon as possible," they said.

District and county councillor Lucy Shires, who supported the fundraiser, said: "We are absolutely delighted that our community will now have this lifesaving piece of equipment.

"A huge thank you to everyone who donated and also to those who offered their words of encouragement during our fundraising event."

The only other defibrillator accessible by the public around the clock is at Waitrose in Cromer Road.